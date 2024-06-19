Kyrgyzstan to establish National Investment Fund

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 19. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree 'On the establishment of the National Investment Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic', Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, having such an organization is as essential as a breath of fresh air for the smooth sailing of business entities with state funds and luring investments by stepping into local and international markets.

In this regard, Zhaparov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop appropriate regulatory legal acts, as well as "on the basis of appropriate assessment and analysis," to prepare a list of business entities with state participation to be transferred to the new fund.

Furthermore, the President of Kyrgyzstan gave the government the green light to make sure the fund and portfolio companies experience a 'steady increase in value'. Additionally, they were instructed to bring in investments by 'putting the fund and portfolio companies on the map' in both international and local capital markets.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is actively striving for socio-economic development, implementing reforms in key sectors of the economy, such as energy, transport, and the agro-industrial complex, in order to increase the competitiveness and sustainability of the economy.

The country also goes the extra mile to pay significant attention to the social sphere, pulling out all the stops to implement programs that improve access to quality education, health care, and social protection. This really helps to raise the standard of living of the population and bring down poverty.