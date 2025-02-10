Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan sees rise in remittances from abroad in 2024

Kyrgyzstan Materials 10 February 2025 06:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. Kyrgyzstan received $2.989 billion in remittances from individuals abroad in 2024, which is an increase of 10 percent compared to 2023 ($2.706 billion), Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, the largest share of remittances came from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, amounting to $2.805 billion, while $184.4 million was sent from non-CIS countries.

In December 2024, the total volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $237.8 million. The majority came from the CIS countries, with $223.3 million, while $14.5 million was sent from non-CIS countries.

In 2024, individuals from Kyrgyzstan sent $445.8 million abroad, a decrease of 20.5 percent from 2023, when the amount was $561.2 million.

By December 2024, the volume of remittances sent from Kyrgyzstan totaled $28.5 million. Of this, $23.8 million was sent to CIS countries, and $4.8 million was sent to non-CIS countries.

