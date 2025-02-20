Chinese Junda Petroleum to revamp Kyrgyz oil refinery with fresh investment

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 20. China Petrol Company Junda will invest $167 million into modernizing the Junda oil refinery in Kara-Balta, located in Kyrgyzstan's Chuy region, in 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

Amangeldiev noted that the modernization of the Junda refinery began in 2024, to upgrade the plant to produce K5 standard automotive fuel. He also mentioned that Kyrgyzstan is offering unprecedented incentives to investors in the oil processing sector, including exemptions from excise taxes on production and processing.

Additionally, he mentioned that the modernization of the Jalal-Abad oil refinery in Kochkor-Ata is planned for completion in 2027.

Junda Refinery, owned by China Petrol Company Junda LLC, was launched in January 2014 and began producing products in August 2014. In August 2024, the Junda refinery resumed operations after a four-year shutdown and extensive repairs, with modernization of the plant also underway.

President Sadyr Zhaparov, during the launch, stated that approximately $450 million would be invested in the plant's modernization. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the modernization of the Junda refinery is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025. The refinery’s total capacity is 800,000 tons of raw material per year.

However, Kyrgyzstan faces challenges regarding raw material supply. The data from the State Statistical Committee shows that only 299,000 tons of crude oil were produced in the country in 2024, creating difficulties for local refineries that depend on a stable supply of raw materials.