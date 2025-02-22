Kyrgyzstan approves agricultural financing project for 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 22. The Agricultural Financing-13 project for 2025 has been approved in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the project provides loans at 10 percent interest for a total amount of at least 4.092 billion soms ($46.7 million).

The project implementation period is 36 months for those involved in livestock farming, crop production, and water-saving irrigation technologies, and 84 months for those engaged in agricultural machinery leasing.

The loans are provided through open joint-stock companies Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank without collateral for amounts up to 300,000 soms ($3,430) and with collateral for amounts up to 1 million soms ($11,435).

The allocation is as follows: 1.227 billion soms ($14 million) for livestock farming, 818.6 million soms ($9.3 million) for crop production, 409.2 million soms ($4.6 million) for water-saving irrigation technologies, and 1.637 billion soms ($18.7 million) for agricultural machinery leasing.

The Agricultural Financing Projects are a government initiative of Kyrgyzstan aimed at supporting the country’s agricultural sector by offering preferential loans to rural producers. Under the Agricultural Financing-12 project, 12,100 agricultural producers received loans totaling 4.8 billion soms ($54.8 million), as of January 1, 2025.