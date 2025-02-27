Kazakhstan seeks to strengthen strategic ties with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, held a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan, Batyr Rejepov, to discuss key aspects of bilateral relations, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Nurtleu laid all the cards on the table, expressing Astana's keen interest in expanding and deepening its strategic partnership with Ashgabat.

The sides reviewed the schedule of planned activities for 2025 in both bilateral and multilateral formats. They also discussed key areas of cooperation in political, trade and economic, transit and transport, and energy sectors.

Rejepov delivered an official invitation for Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to attend the International Forum on Peace and Trust, which is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat on December 12, 2025.

Since the attainment of sovereignty, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have cultivated robust bilateral relations underpinned by camaraderie and strategic collaboration. The trade turnover has been growing, reaching $105 million in the first quarter of 2024. In 2023, it amounted to $563 million, a 28 percent increase from 2022.

Both nations are strategically positioning themselves to attain a bilateral trade volume of $1 billion, underscoring the evolution of their collaborative synergy.

