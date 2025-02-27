Iran seethes great prospects in co-op with Kyrgyzstan - official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. Iran sees great prospects in developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, Iran's Deputy First Vice President for International Affairs and Regional Cooperation Ali Najafi Khoshroudi said at a meeting with chairman of the Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev in Bishkek, Trend reports.

Khoshroudi emphasized the importance of cooperation in light of Iran's gaining the status of an observer state at the EAEU. He noted that Iran is ready to make every effort to implement the plans for cooperation.

The head of the Iranian delegation invited the Kyrgyz side to the international exhibition “Iran Expo - 2025”, which will be held on April 27-28, 2025. In the course of the visit, it was also proposed to hold a regular meeting of the Joint Kyrgyz-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural, and Humanitarian Cooperation.

The parties outlined several promising areas for further expansion of cooperation and expressed a common interest in deepening friendly ties between the two countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The visit of the Iranian delegation followed the agreements reached at the meeting between Kasymaliyev and Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref on the margins of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Almaty on January 30-31, 2025.