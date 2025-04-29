Construction of key infrastructure begins on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 29. Construction has officially begun on major infrastructure for the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev, took part in a ceremony marking the start of tunnel construction in the Jalal-Abad region — one of the most crucial elements of the railway.

Speaking at the event, Torobaev emphasized the significance of the railway not only as a transportation route but as a strategic bridge linking the East and West.

“This project is not just about infrastructure. It opens the door to better quality of life, economic growth, and stronger regional ties. It will create new opportunities for trade, investment, industrial and logistics development, generate thousands of jobs, and give a powerful boost to the economies of our countries,” he stated.

The tunnel under construction will stretch 12 kilometers, connecting Suzak district in Jalal-Abad to Toguz-Toro district. Two additional major tunnels of comparable length are planned for the Naryn and Jalal-Abad regions.

The Kyrgyz section of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will span more than 300 kilometers, with the total investment estimated at $4.7 billion. Over 20,000 workers will be involved in the project, which holds both strategic and economic importance for the country. The railway requires the construction of 46 bridges totaling 120 kilometers and 27 tunnels. These elements will account for 40 percent of the entire rail route.

The railway’s groundbreaking ceremony took place on December 27, 2024, during which President Sadyr Zhaparov, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev all highlighted the strategic importance of the project in their official addresses.

