President of Kyrgyzstan to attend OTS summit in Budapest

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 20. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a working visit to Budapest on May 20–21, Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, said, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to attend an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The informal meeting, which is being held for the first time in Hungary—a country with observer status in the organization—will be held under the motto "Meeting Point of East and West."

The summit will be attended by the member states of the OTS countries. Representatives of the observer states to the OTS and the Secretary General of the Organization will also participate in the event.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

