Cashless payment system boosts revenue at Kyrgyzstan's Sosnovka, Karakol checkpoints
Photo: Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has successfully implemented a cashless payment system using QR codes at the Sosnovka and Kara-Kol transport checkpoints. This move aims to improve service quality, reduce corruption, and streamline operations. Additionally, both checkpoints have been expanded to ease traffic congestion, enhancing overall efficiency.
