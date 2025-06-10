Cashless payment system boosts revenue at Kyrgyzstan's Sosnovka, Karakol checkpoints

Photo: Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has successfully implemented a cashless payment system using QR codes at the Sosnovka and Kara-Kol transport checkpoints. This move aims to improve service quality, reduce corruption, and streamline operations. Additionally, both checkpoints have been expanded to ease traffic congestion, enhancing overall efficiency.

