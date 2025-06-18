Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek faces power outage

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 18. A blackout hit Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek and several surrounding areas, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

"The Ministry of Energy has officially acknowledged a critical incident resulting in a significant interruption of electrical distribution in Bishkek and its surrounding jurisdictions. Ministry experts are currently engaged in a comprehensive analysis to ascertain the root cause of the incident and to formulate strategies for mitigating its repercussions. Power distribution has been successfully reestablished. Timely dissemination of pertinent updates will be executed at the earliest opportunity," the official statement said.

Local media outlets indicate that the disruption has also impacted mobile telecommunications, with certain providers encountering constrained network connectivity. Due to the dependency of pumping stations on electrical infrastructure, there was a transient interruption in the cold water distribution network across select regions. Furthermore, financial applications experienced downtime, and commercial establishments were compelled to shutter operations due to inoperative transaction processing systems.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel