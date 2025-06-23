President of Kyrgyzstan to make official visit to Malaysia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 23. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will undertake an official visit to Kuala Lumpur on June 24–25, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Trend reports via the presidential administration
In the context of the strategic dialogues, both parties will
engage in a comprehensive discourse regarding prevailing matters
and the potential for enhanced synergies between Kyrgyzstan and
Malaysia across multifaceted domains, including political
frameworks, trade dynamics, economic strategies, cultural
exchanges, humanitarian initiatives, and other areas of reciprocal
advantage.
In conjunction with the itinerary, Zhaparov is poised to engage with key stakeholders within Malaysia’s legislative framework and facilitate dialogues with representatives from the commercial sector. This engagement signifies the inaugural diplomatic excursion by the Kyrgyzstani leadership to Malaysian territory in three decades.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel