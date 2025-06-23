President of Kyrgyzstan to make official visit to Malaysia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 23. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will undertake an official visit to Kuala Lumpur on June 24–25, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Trend reports via the presidential administration

In the context of the strategic dialogues, both parties will engage in a comprehensive discourse regarding prevailing matters and the potential for enhanced synergies between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia across multifaceted domains, including political frameworks, trade dynamics, economic strategies, cultural exchanges, humanitarian initiatives, and other areas of reciprocal advantage.



In conjunction with the itinerary, Zhaparov is poised to engage with key stakeholders within Malaysia’s legislative framework and facilitate dialogues with representatives from the commercial sector. This engagement signifies the inaugural diplomatic excursion by the Kyrgyzstani leadership to Malaysian territory in three decades.

