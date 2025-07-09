Kyrgyzstan sees monthly dip in remittance inflows

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan saw a slight decline in May 2025, dropping to $299.2 million amid shifts in inflows from key partner countries. While Russia remains the dominant source, transfers from the US and Türkiye also contributed. Outbound transfers from Kyrgyzstan totaled $36.2 million for the month.

