Kyrgyzstan sees monthly dip in remittance inflows
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan saw a slight decline in May 2025, dropping to $299.2 million amid shifts in inflows from key partner countries. While Russia remains the dominant source, transfers from the US and Türkiye also contributed. Outbound transfers from Kyrgyzstan totaled $36.2 million for the month.
