IFC to provide loan to boost poultry production in Kyrgyzstan

Photo: International Finance Corporation/Facebook

IFC is putting its money where its mouth is, investing up to $10 million in Kyrgyzstan’s top poultry player, Adal Azyk. This move aims to beef up local food production, cut the cord on imports, and open the floodgates for job creation in rural communities. The funding will help the company spread its wings and play a vital role in bolstering food security and driving economic growth.

