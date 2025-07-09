Kyrgyzstan experiences decrease in Russian remittances in May 2025
In May 2025, money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan saw a slight monthly decline, totaling $281.1 million. However, year-to-date remittance inflows from Russia have increased by 17 percent compared to the same period last year, highlighting the ongoing importance of these funds for Kyrgyzstan’s economy.
