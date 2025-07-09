Kyrgyzstan's Osh to modernize public transport with EBRD support
The city of Osh in Kyrgyzstan is gearing up to give its public transport system a facelift, with a helping hand from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This new initiative is all about keeping it green and moving forward with clean mobility.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy