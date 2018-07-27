"Tajik air" launching new Dushanbe-Samarkand flight

27 July 2018 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Tajik national airline company "Tajik air" has announced the launch of a new flight in the direction of Dushanbe-Samarkand-Dushanbe, Sputnik Tajikistan reported referring to the press service of the company.

The flight duration will be approximately 45 minutes, the ticket will cost 684 somoni per passenger. The first flight will take place tomorrow, July 28 on the Boeing airliner.

The second flight on this route is scheduled for August 4.

Regular flights between the cities of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were discontinued in 1992. However, when Shavkat Mirziyoev became President in Uzbekistan, he held a course for rapprochement with the neighboring state.

The resumption of transport links and regular flights to Tajikistan was one of the directions of this policy.

"Tajik air" has opened a new direction from Orenburg to Dushanbe in late June.

