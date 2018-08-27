Tajik or Russian plane has bombed an Afghan border area in Takhar province: Afghan official

27 August 2018 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

A Tajik or Russian plane bombed Afghanistan’s Durqad district in northeastern Takhar province on Sunday after clashes erupted near Tajikistan’s border, Reuters reported citing an Afghan government official.

Khalil Asir, spokesman for Takhar provincial police, said the bombing near the border area started after two Tajik border guards were killed in a clash with the Taliban.

Eight Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded, Asir said.

The Taliban has confirmed the clash and the subsequent bombing.

