Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan

The Tajik-Chinese Mining Company LLC will allocate five million somoni for the repair of schools of Guliston city (Uzbekistan), Asia-Plus agency reported.

The relevant bilateral agreement between the administration of Guliston town and "Tajik-Chinese Mining Company" LLC about provision of financial assistance for repair of schools and construction of playgrounds was signed by the Chairman of Guliston city Matlubahon Amonzoda and Executive Director General of TCMC LLC company Wen Yu Dao.

The Chairman of Guliston city Matlubahon Amonzoda noted the significant contribution of TCMC LLC company in socio-economic development of not only Guliston city, but of the entire region.

"This is one of the largest mining enterprises that provides free assistance in strengthening the material and technical base of schools, kindergartens and healthcare institutions of our city. The role of the company in providing new jobs to the local population is also significant. We hope that we will further strengthen in the future our cooperation for the benefit of our country," she said.

In his turn, Wen Yu Dao, the Executive Director General of TCMC LLC company, noted that the company, thanks to the open door policy initiated by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the strategic partnership between the two countries, is developing in a positive and open environment.

"The company has created 2,460 new jobs for local residents, currently the total number of Tajik and Chinese workers has reached almost 2,700 people. Cooperation between TCMC LLC company and Administration of Guliston city has been going on for several years. The company pays great attention to the improvement of the city and continuously responds to the social needs of residents. The TCMC LLC company will further contribute to the economic development of Republic of Tajikistan in the future ", he said.

It was noted that for the implementation of the agreement on the repair of schools, a special commission has been established, which will determine the target schools in need of repair, their number, and will constantly monitor the progress of repair work and construction of playgrounds.

