Rehabilitated road-rail bridge reintroduced into operation in Dushanbe

1 December 2018 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

A rehabilitated road-rail bridge (a bridge shared by road and rail lines) in the bus terminal area has been reintroduced into operation in Dushanbe, news.tj reports.

An official reopening ceremony of the bridge took place on November 29 and it was attended by Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali.

The project has been jointly financed by the Dushanbe mayor’s office and the State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) Tajik Railways (Tajikistan's national railway company), an official source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview. .

Recall, a road-rail bridge in the Dushanbe airport area was reintroduced into operation after rehabilitation in September last year. Tajik Railways has reportedly spent more than 1.4 million somoni for implementation of that project.

