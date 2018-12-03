Tajik, Uzbek nationals now may get places in resorts and summer camps of the two countries without difficulty

Nationals of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan now may get places in resorts, sanatoriums and summer caps of the two countries without any difficulty, news.tj reports.

An agreement on this subject was reportedly reached in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent at the end of last week during a working visit of a delegation of Tajikistan’s Federation of Independent Trade Unions to Uzbekistan

“Tajik nationals wishing to get places in resorts and sanatoriums of Uzbekistan can apply to the representative offices of Tajikistan’s Federation of Independent Trade Unions,” Ismoll Faizizoda, the deputy head of Tajikistan’s Federation of Independent Trade Unions, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Besides, nationals of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will also be able to get places for their children in summer camps of the two countries, Faizizoda said.

He further added that the Federations of Trade Unions of both countries had also agreed to expand cooperation between the trade unions of workers of health sector, educational sector and metallurgy.

