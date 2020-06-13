Nearly 65% of COVID-19 patients recovered in Tajikistan

Tajikistan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases today, the total number of infected individuals is now 4,902. The number of those who could not recover remains unchanged at fourty-nine individuals, reports the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Of the infected group, 3,158 individuals or 64.4% have recovered.

So far, 791 people suspected of having the virus have undergone medical supervision. Of those 96 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Today, more than 7,500 doctors and 25,000 nurses are involved in the treatment of patients in 85 hospitals throughout the country.

The government and the Health Ministry urge caution while at work and in public places.

The Health Ministry advises all the residents to strictly follow the rules of personal hygiene, wear protective masks, keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters between one another, and in case of onset of symptoms to immediately consult a family doctor or call the hotlines (311 or 511) to consult with a specialist.