Tajikistan returns 10 hostages to Kyrgyzstan, including head of local village

On May 1, Tajikistan returned 10 hostages to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar News Agency.

This is the result of negotiations between Governor of Kyrgyzstan's Batken Oblast Omurbek Suvanaliyev and Chairman of Sughd Region of Tajikistan Rajobboy Ahmadzoda.

On April 29, the Tajik side took head of the Internatsional village Myrzabek Zhumabaev and 9 other residents of the hostage.

The extradited hostages are now undergoing a medical examination.

Earlier, the police reported that the man was taken prisoner the day before, when he went to the Residential House area to clarify information about the death of two Kyrgyz citizens. However, the Tajik side denies the information about the taking of the Kyrgyz hostage.

