Belgian Ambassador Completes Diplomatic Mission in Tajikistan

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muzaffar Huseinzoda received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Tajikistan Alexis de Crombrugghe due to the completion of his mission, Trend reports citing Khovar.

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Belgium.

They also expressed firm interest on further strengthening cooperation.

Following the meeting, Huseinzoda thanked Crombrugghe for his outstanding and valuable contribution to the expansion and strengthening of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Belgium and wished him success in his future activity.