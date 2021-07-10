Earthquake kills five people in Tajikistan

Five people have been killed in a magnitude-5.9 earthquake that hit central Tajikistan on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The earthquake caused casualties and damage. Five residents of the Buston settlement located in the Langari-Shoh community in the Tojikobod District were killed," the report reads.

According to the news agency, the earthquake damaged powerlines and about 20 homes in several settlements.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake’s epicenter was 171 kilometers southeast of the city of Khujand.