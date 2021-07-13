Tajikistan reports 34 new coronavirus cases
Tajikistan registered 34 new COVID-19 cases for the past day, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection reported, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.
18 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. One patient died.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 13,868.
13,553 patients recovered in total, 104 died.
