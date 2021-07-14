Lavrov, along with other SCO foreign ministers, received by Tajikistan’s president

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday took part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Tajikistan is presiding over the organization this year and will host a meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in September.

"A month ago, we marked a momentous date — the 20th anniversary of the SCO’s establishment. Over the past period of time, the organization has successfully travelled the path of its establishment and took a prominent place among international institutions. Our organization considers a whole range of issues on its agenda — from politics and security to economic and humanitarian cooperation," the Tajik president said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

The top diplomats will then hold meetings of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers and will have a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar as part of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group.