Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan receives copies of credentials from Ambassador of Belgium
Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Muzaffar Huseinzoda received copies of credentials from Ambassador of Belgium Henri Vantieghem, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Belgium, and other issues of mutual interest.
The Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Belgium on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activity in Tajikistan.
