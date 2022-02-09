GDP of Tajikistan exceeds $8.7 billion in 2021
The gross domestic product per capita in Tajikistan made slightly more than 10,052 somoni (around $890) in 2021, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.
The gross domestic product amounted to more than 98.9 billion somoni (over $8.7 billion).
The population of the country made more than 9.8 million. Hence, GDP per capita made around $890.
