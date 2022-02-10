Tajik manufacturers participate in Russian ProdExpo-2022

Leading manufacturers of Tajikistan are participating in the 29th international exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials in the ProdExpo-2022, which is the largest in Russia and Eastern Europe. The event will last from February 7 through February 11 in Moscow, reports the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, Trend reports with reference to Khovar.

This year, about 2000 companies from 54 countries are showcasing their best samples of food and drinks in the exhibition.

An extensive business program, major international industry forums, conferences, round tables, master classes, presentations, and prestigious professional competitions are taking place as part of the ProdExpo-2022.

The purpose of the participation of Tajik entrepreneurs in the exhibition is the presentation of environmentally friendly products and increasing the export potential of the country.

Tajik companies consider participation in the exhibition positive and promising, they are waiting for new proposals for cooperation.