Three new officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Tajikistan yesterday

Three new officially confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Tajikistan on February 15, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population (MoHSPP) says, Trend reports with reference to Asia-Plus.

A number of officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Tajikistan since January 21, 2022 has reached 287.

Eight coronavirus patients were reportedly cured in the country yesterday.

A total number of the officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Tajikistan has reached 17,385 since April 30, 2020, when its index cases were confirmed in the country.

The number of the officially confirmed coronavirus-linked deaths in Tajikistan has remained the same – 124.

A MoHSPP says a total number of those who have been cured in Tajikistan since April 30, 2020 has reached 17,249 (99.2 percent).

The COVID-19 pandemic in Tajikistan is part of the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The virus was confirmed to have spread to Tajikistan when its index cases, in Dushanbe and Khujand, were confirmed on 30 April 2020.

By January 13, 2021, government reported that all cases had either recovered or died, leaving the country free of COVID-19 for the first time since April 2020. Tajikistan reported to be the first country in Central Asia to eradicate COVID-19, and would be the only country with over 10,000 total cases to have zero active cases. After five months and twelve days, Tajikistan recorded 63 news COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is under way in Tajikistan. The MoHSPP says 4,594,703 residents of Tajikistan have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of February 1, 2022.

At least 79.9 percent of the country’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of February 1, and at least 67.7 percent (3,902,269 people) of Tajikistan’s adult population has got both COVID-19 vaccine shots as of February 1.

In Tajikistan, COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory for people aged 18 and over; in all, 5,826,301 people in Tajikistan must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A COVID-19 revaccination campaign has also been launched in Tajikistan.

In Tajikistan, five types of the COVID-19 vaccine are used for vaccination of the population: CoronaVac; AstraZeneca; Moderna; Pfizer; and Sputnik V.