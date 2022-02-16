Tajikistan and Turkey discuss development of bilateral cooperation
Yesterday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muzaffar Huseinzoda received the Ambassador of Turkey to Tajikistan Emre Zeki Karagol, Trend reports with reference to Khovar.
The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkey.
They also expressed interest in expanding and strengthening ties between the two countries in the areas of mutual interest.
The officials stressed the importance of continuing cooperation within regional and international organizations.
