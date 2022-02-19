Smart farming in Uzbekistan going full speed, FAO talks details (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) disclosed the current measures taken within the "Smart Farming for the Future Generation" project, Communications Officer of FAO Victoria Kalinin told Trend.

"The project team has set up a field office in Fergana (Uzbekistan) to provide daily-based field visits, close supervision, and guidance for the beneficiaries. The modernization and optimization of the beneficiaries' greenhouses are currently underway, and its completion is expected before the planting season. The training for the beneficiaries is delivered in project regions inviting 75 participants", she said.

According to her, the Lead Technical Officer (LTO) of the project, Mr. Melvin Medina Navarro delivered a training course in ten modules to project stakeholders on introduction to protected cultivation, sanitary and restrictive measures, water management and plant nutrition, soil management, and integrated pest and disease management.

"As the following step, the project team conducted the initial assessment on the current status of agriculture under the protected cultivation systems in the project target region. Based on the selection criteria developed by the project team, 20 low-income households that own greenhouses from 15 districts that will be used as demonstration plots were selected", communication officer said.

The "Smart Farming for the Future Generation" project was launched by FAO and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agricultural with the financial support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea on May 19, 2021.

The project aims to enhance the national capacities on greenhouse production, post-harvest management, and marketing of vegetables, increasing yield as well as incomes through smarter technologies and improving current agricultural practices demonstrating and validating adapted protected cultivation systems and be able to produce nutritious crops increasing availability and quality.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5