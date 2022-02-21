20 tons of humanitarian cargo arrives in Tajikistan as part of refugee emergency preparedness action

On Friday February 18, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in Tajikistan received 20 tons of humanitarian cargo provided by the European Union (EU) and the Government of Japan that arrived in Tajikistan through the Termez Cargo Center in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to ASIA-Plus reported.

According to the EU Delegation to Tajikistan, the delivery is part of the joint UNHCR’s and donors’ efforts to assist the Government of Tajikistan in preparation for the possible refugee influx from Afghanistan.

The first shipment of humanitarian supplies reportedly includes 104 Refugee Housing Units, which is a part of a consignment to Tajikistan, which also includes sleeping mats, kitchen sets, plastic sheets and other core relief items.

Delivered to Termez by air and land in November-December 2021, these goods have now been trucked to Tajikistan to stockpile life-saving assistance that enables UNHCR and its state counterparts to rapidly respond and provide humanitarian assistance when it is needed the most.

“In Tajikistan, the humanitarian community, under the coordination of UNHCR, is supporting the government to enhance emergency preparedness and response. This first humanitarian cargo sent to Tajikistan from UNHCR hub in Termez is one example. UNHCR is committed to providing further assistance to the government through the Refugee Coordination Model, which brings together more than 30 national and international humanitarian and development agencies. UNHCR greatly appreciates the continued support of donors, particularly the Government of Japan and European Union”, said UNHCR Representative in Tajikistan, Mulugeta Zewdie.

The emergency preparedness and humanitarian assistance were made possible thanks to the generous contribution of the Government of Japan in the amount of 700,000 USD and the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, which allocated 500,000 Euros.

The consignment was sent from UNHCR’s humanitarian hub established in October 2021 in the Termez Cargo Center with the support of the Government of Uzbekistan. The Termez Cargo Center is a logistics and emergency response hub to enhance pre-positioning and rapid delivery of Core Relief Items to Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asian region affected by the Afghanistan situation. The hub increases UNHCR’s agility to respond, enabling rapid replenishment of local supplies, while reducing costs and risks associated with carrying large inventory in each operation.