No cases of COVID-19 officially registered in Tajikistan for already fifth day

No cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan (MoHSPP) for already fifth day, Trend reports with reference to Asia-Plus.

A MoHSPP says a total number of the officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Tajikistan has amounted to 17,388 since April 30, 2020, when its index cases were confirmed in the country.

A total number of those who have been cured in Tajikistan since April 30, 2020 has reportedly amounted to 17,252 (99.2 percent).

The number of the officially confirmed coronavirus-linked deaths in Tajikistan has remained the same – 124.

The COVID-19 pandemic in Tajikistan is part of the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The virus was confirmed to have spread to Tajikistan when its index cases, in Dushanbe and Khujand, were confirmed on 30 April 2020.

By January 13, 2021, government reported that all cases had either recovered or died, leaving the country free of COVID-19 for the first time since April 2020. Tajikistan reported to be the first country in Central Asia to eradicate COVID-19, and would be the only country with over 10,000 total cases to have zero active cases. After five months and twelve days, Tajikistan recorded 63 news COVID-19 cases.

The MoHSPP says more than 4 million people in Tajikistan have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) so far.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population (MoHSPP), at least 89 percent (4,282,162) of adult population of Tajikistan has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of February 22.

At least 75.7 percent of the country’s adult population has reportedly got both COVID-19 vaccine shots as of February 22.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 revaccination campaign is under way in Tajikistan and a MoHSPP says 275,730 adult people in Tajikistan has received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date.

In Tajikistan, COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory for people aged 18 and over; in all, 5,826,301 people in Tajikistan must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Five types of the COVID-19 vaccine are used in Tajikistan for vaccination of the population: CoronaVac; AstraZeneca; Moderna; Pfizer; and Sputnik V.