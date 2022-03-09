Tajikistan lifts most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing in public places

Tajik authorities have lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing in public places and a temporary ban of traditional ceremonies and celebrations, including weddings, Trend reports citing ASIA-Plus.

Tajikistan’s Standing Committee on COVID-19 Response said on March 7 that the decision to lift the restrictions was made "while taking into consideration the normalization of the epidemiological situation in Tajikistan."

The restrictions were imposed in July 2020. Wedding parties were limited to up to 40 close family members and had to be held inside private homes.

As of March 7, the number of participants in wedding parties and other traditional celebrations was raised to up to 200 people.

For the last time, three officially confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Tajikistan on February 18, 2022.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population (MoHSPP) said on February 25 that that a total number of the officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Tajikistan has amounted to 17,388 since April 30, 2020, when its index cases were confirmed in the country.

A total number of those who have been cured in Tajikistan since April 30, 2020 has reportedly amounted to 17,252 (99.2 percent).

The number of the officially confirmed coronavirus-linked deaths in Tajikistan has remained the same – 124.

However, an investigative report by Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service in 2020 revealed that the real number of COVID-19 deaths might be several times higher, including dozens of physicians and nurses who treated COVID-19 patients and later died.