ADB to help Tajikistan enhance tourism co-op with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The Asian Development Bank (ADB's) Tourism Development Project will strive to enhance tourism co-op with Uzbekistan, Officer-in-Charge of the ADB’s Tajikistan Resident Mission, Ms. Rhodora Concepcion told Trend.

According to her, the project in 2022 will facilitate increased coordination with Uzbekistan, which is the largest potential tourism market in the region and can provide a valuable boost to Tajikistan tourism through joint product development.

ADB in 2019 approved a $10 million grant to help Tajikistan to reach the following goals:

- to prepare a comprehensive tourism development master plan;

- strengthen institutional capacity in the sector;

- improve tourism statistics on visitors;

- boost economy and market preferences;

- and formulate the country’s first tourism satellite account.

"Moreover, the tourism development grant also helps to identify and develop a pipeline of priority investments and prepare detailed designs for those identified projects", Concepcion said