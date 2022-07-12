Germany to assist Tajikistan in afforestation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) channeled via KfW Development Bank is going to implement a new development project, a source in KfW told Trend.

The Disaster risk reduction project, which is due to start in the third or fourth quarter of 2022, foresees afforestation and introduction of sustainable pasture management practices as well as energy efficiency measures and small scale protection infrastructure measures to improve rural livelihoods of Tajikistan by reducing risk of natural disasters.

"It is a 20 million Euro grant financed project which aims to reduce the risk of natural disasters by means of sustainable natural resources management, specifically – participatory forestry and sustainable pasture management -, introduction of energy efficiency measures in upper watersheds of some mountainous districts in Southern and Central Tajikistan," the KfW says.

Moreover, in order to address residual risks that cannot be entirely addressed by forestry and pasture management, KfW noted that the communities shall be assisted in preserving vital infrastructure by building retention walls, avalanche and mudflow protection structures.

Since 2002, KfW has implemented development projects of bilateral Financial Cooperation of Germany and Tajikistan, which are focused on two key areas : health and sustainable economic growth.