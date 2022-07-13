Tajikistan is expected to improve stability of electricity system - IEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Tajikistan is expected to be connected to Central Asian Power System (CAPS) from 2023, which will bring greater stability to the country's electricity system, Trend reports via International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Energy security remains a national priority, and one of Tajikistan’s prime aims to achieve this is by increasing electricity generation capacity, and increase electricity exports," the agency said.

According to the agency, by building the new Rogun-Kabul 500 kV line, Tajikistan will increase exports of electricity to Afghanistan, which are projected to reach a minimum of 3 TWh through the CASA-1000 project.

"These infrastructure projects will allow Tajikistan to not only to increase volume of exports but also imports from Central Asia countries at the same time, increasing its energy security," the IEA said.