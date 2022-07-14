Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to enhance co-op in textile industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. As part of intergovernmental agreements, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are going to expand cooperation in the textile industry, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

The delegation of "Uztekstilprom" visited local enterprises of the textile sector of Tajikistan, and also reviewed with the heads of executive bodies of the Khatlon and Sughd regions the prospects for building a joint venture for cotton processing.

"In the near future, the Uzbek association will make a proposal for Tajik partners for cooperation in the textile sector, including the establishment of joint ventures in Tajikistan," the Ministry says.

Moreover, Uzbek entrepreneurs got acquainted with the opportunities for investing in the light industry of Tajikistan and the preferences provided for the development of this sector.