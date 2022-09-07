ADB provides funding for education development in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1 million technical assistance grant to help the Tajikistan government improve access and quality of secondary education in the country, Trend reports citing the ADB's press service.

The bank will support developing a feasibility study for an ensuing investment project to strengthen the secondary education (5 to 11 grades) in science, technology, engineering and mathematics throughout the country.

"Merging science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, emphasizes collaboration, communication, research, problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity - skills that students need to become more employable and succeed regardless of specific career goals," the ADB said.

Since Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998, the bank has become the country’s largest development partner with over $2.3 billion in total assistance.