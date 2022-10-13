Tajikistan, Pakistan review possibilities of intensifying co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met today with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the plenary session of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Trend reports citing Tajik president's press service.

During the meeting in Kazakhstan's Astana, Rahmon and Sharif exchanged views on the further development and expansion of mutually beneficial relations, which includes:

- deepening economic, trade and transport ties;

- expansion of energy projects implementation;

- strengthening political, defense and military-technical cooperation.

Furthermore, it was recognized as necessary to step up the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and also consider the possibility of creating a Joint Council of Tajik-Pakstani companies for the transportation of goods of the two countries.