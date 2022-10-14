Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to intensify activities on delimitation of state border

On October 13, 2022, at the initiative of the Russian side, a joint meeting of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov was held in Astana, Trend reports citing the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The heads of state exchanged views on issues of regional security and stability in Central Asia.

During the meeting, the course of the negotiation process on the delimitation and demarcation of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border was considered.

An agreement was reached to resolve emerging issues exclusively by political and diplomatic means, as well as to intensify the activities of government groups on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border and working groups of experts in strict accordance with previously reached agreements.