Tajikistan taking steps to integrate modern technologies in transport system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Tajikistan is taking steps to integrate modern technologies into the development of transport systems, Trend reports with reference to asiaplustj.info.

There are currently several taxi services in Tajikistan that allow people to order a car via apps or by calling the operator, such as: Somon Taxi, Rakhsh, and Asia Express, but their interface, number of available cars, and delivery speed are still far behind their international competitors, such as the Uber platform.

Modernization of the segment and the introduction of modern technologies are required for Tajikistan's transport industry's development.

For instance, in August of this year, the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim chaired a conference called "Accelerate digitalization to improve transit and simplify the business process." Representatives from 32 countries and 30 international organizations took part in the conference. The digitalization of the transport process has become one of the key topics for discussion.

Therefore, the benefits of integrating modern technologies into the development of transport systems are currently being actively studied by the government of Tajikistan.

"Now Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport is working on the coordination of the relevant digitalization project. The project will be available in the public domain immediately after its approval," the message says.