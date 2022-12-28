Tajik-Turkish joint venture plans to export electric buses to EAEU countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. "Akia Avesto Automative Industry" - a Tajik-Turkish joint venture plans to export electric buses and trolleybuses to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), marketing analyst of the Tajik-Turkish enterprise Sukhrob Shirinov told Trend.

According to him, in 2023 the Tajik-Turkish company will participate in international exhibitions in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and the UAE with presentations of new models (electric bus, trolleybus, and electric minibuses).

The main goals for the next year of the company, in addition to exporting to the EAEU countries, are: launching the production of school buses and electric minibuses, providing the capital Dushanbe with electric buses and trolleybuses.

"Based on the approved program of the Executive Body of the State Power of Dushanbe for the development of the electric transport industry for the period 2022-2028, Akia Avesto intends to produce from 150 to 200 units of electric buses and trolleybuses in 2023," Shirinov said.

Meanwhile, "Akia Avesto Automative Industry" founded in 2018, is the first and only company in Tajikistan that produces buses in accordance with international standards.