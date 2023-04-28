Tajikistan’s imports of machinery, transport equipment from Georgia quadruples in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Tajikistan’s imports of machinery and transport equipment from Georgia from January through March 2023 have registered a significant growth year-on-year, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

During the corresponding period, Tajikistan imported Georgian machinery and transport equipment for $8.2 million, which is an increase of 4.2 times over $1.9 million in 1Q2022.

Tajikistan imported machinery and transport equipment from Georgia for $2.6 million in January 2023, $3.1 million in February 2023, and for $2.4 million in March 2023.

In general, Tajikistan imported from Georgia goods for $9.8 million in 1Q2023, which is 3.7 times or $7.2 million more than in 1Q2022 ($2.6 million).

Tajikistan's imports from Georgia in March this year amounted to $3.3 million, in February - to $3.7 million, and in January - to $2.6 million.

Notably, the Georgian statistics do not provide data for exports from Tajikistan in 1Q2023, as well as for the same period of 2022.

Last year, machinery and transport equipment accounted for the main share of Georgian exports to Tajikistan ($17.5 million).