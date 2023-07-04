President of Tajikistan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has appointed Abdurahmon Ilhom Barotzoda as the country's new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The appointment comes following the retirement of Rustam Soli, who held the position as the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Tajikistan on May 29, 1992.

Currently, bilateral cooperation is at a high level and is based on the principles outlined in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries.