Azerbaijan sees increase in tourist inflow from Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 28. A number of tourists from Tajikistan visiting Azerbaijan amounted to 452 in June 2023, which is 53.7 percent more than in the same month of 2022 (294 tourists), Trend reports.

In total, 1,704 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan from January through June 2023, which 2.5 times more than in the corresponding months of last year (669 visitors), according to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Visits of Tajikistan tourists to Azerbaijan by months:

January 2023 - 165

February 2023 - 177

March 2023 - 317

April 2023 - 294

May 2023 - 299

During the first half of the current year, Azerbaijan was visited by 919,296 foreigners, which is an increase of 44 percent year-on-year.

In 2022 overall 2,736 tourists from Tajikistan visied Azerbaijan, which was 3.3 times more compared to 2021.

At the same time, only 42 Azerbaijani citizens traveled to Tajikistan in 2022, and 59 citizens in 2021.