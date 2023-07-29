Stable currency rate allows Tajikistan to slow down inflation rise

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 29. Tajikistan's inflation rate for May 2023 is estimated at -0.3 percent, which is a decrease compared to 0.5 percent recorded in April 2023, Trend reports.

The National Bank data shows that inflation rate in Tajikistan stood at 0.9 percent in March 2023, while it was 0.5 percent in February and 0.4 percent in January 2023.

The annual inflation rate in Tajikistan reached 2.4 percent in May of this year. Notably, the inflation rate in May 2023 marked the lowest level recorded since 2018, according to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The bank’s analysts said that the low inflation was influenced by factors such as the stability of the Tajik somoni exchange rate and the dynamics of international food and energy prices.

Meanwhile, the National Bank of Tajikistan reported an annual inflation rate of 3.4 percent in April 2023, 3.6 percent in March, 4.5 percent in February, and 4.3 percent in January.

For the year 2023, the National Bank of Tajikistan aims to maintain the inflation rate within the range of 6 percent (±2 percentage points), which is aligns with the targets set in previous years.