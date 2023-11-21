Tajikistan focuses on digitalizing various sectors of economy - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Tajikistan is committed to the digitalization of the economy, public administration, and business sectors, said Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ESCAP 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.

Tajikistan is placing a high priority on the digitalization of its economic sectors, according to Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda. He emphasized the country's achievements, particularly in trade transparency and policy.

"A significant milestone in Tajikistan's efforts is the Trade Portal of Tajikistan, designed to offer step-by-step information on export, import, and transit procedures. The portal boasts over 435,000 registered users from more than 100 countries, underscoring its global reach and impact," he said.

While acknowledging the progress made in digitalization and trade procedures in the Central Asian region in recent years, Nuriddinzoda highlighted the untapped potential that still exists. He emphasized Tajikistan's dedicated focus on trade facilitation to bolster the private sector, strengthen trade partnerships, and improve competitiveness.

The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), was established on March 26, 1998.

The ESCAP participating states are currently Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

ESCAP provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation. Azerbaijan will chair the ESCAP in 2023.

Baku is hosting the ESCAP from November 20 to 24, 2023.