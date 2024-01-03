Tajikistan's inflation rate, GDP growth for 2023 revealed

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 3. The inflation rate in Tajikistan for the year 2023 stood at 3.8 percent, Trend reports.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon revealed this preliminary data while addressing the Supreme Assembly of the country.

Rahmon also mentioned that the country's GDP increased by 8.3 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching over 130 billion somoni ($11 billion).

He noted that the government has implemented specific measures to fulfill its social commitments and address issues related to the country's economic and social development. Over 40 billion somoni ($3.6 billion) has been allocated from the state budget for these purposes, which is 5.3 billion somoni ($488 million) more than in 2022.

According to Rahmon, despite the unprecedented complexities in the modern world and the adverse effects of climate change, such as ongoing drought and shortages in the region in recent years, 2023 has proven to be another successful year for Tajikistan.

On December 28, 2023, the President of Tajikistan delivered his annual address to the Supreme Assembly, outlining the main directions of the country's domestic and foreign policies.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister, government members, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of Tajikistan, heads of ministries and state committees, representatives of various social, political, and creative associations, leaders of republican enterprises and institutions, banks, a group of businessmen and entrepreneurs, youth activists, representatives of diplomatic missions, and journalists.